China's capital market to see more development opportunities in 2022: experts

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's capital market is expected to see sound development with more opportunities this year, experts said.

"The opportunities outweigh the challenges for China's capital market in 2022," said Peng Wensheng, chief analyst of the China International Capital Corporation, in a recent interview with Xinhua.

Peng added that the country's innovation drive and policies to stabilize growth would further stimulate vitality and unleash the potential of China's capital market.

Despite uncertainties in the global financial market in 2022, China's capital market still has the foundation and conditions for sustainable and sound development, said Liu Yuanchun, vice president of Renmin University of China.

More liquidity support and continued reforms would help China's capital market maintain its sound development, said Liu.

The steady growth momentum of the Chinese economy has laid a solid foundation for capital market development, said Liu. Liu added that China's economic growth is forecast to range from 5.2 to 5.6 by some agencies.

Chinese authorities have underscored a "triple pressure" -- shrinking demand, supply shocks, and weakening expectations -- and prioritized stability in its economic work for 2022 in a tone-setting economic meeting.

Despite the triple pressure, China's economy will likely maintain steady growth momentum this year with decreased unemployment, generally stable commodity prices, and enhanced technological innovation, Liu said.

