China supports full UN membership for Palestine: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:58, April 12, 2024

BEIJING, April 11 (Xinhua) -- China supports full UN membership for Palestine, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday.

Mao made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked about China's position on UN membership for Palestine.

It is reported that recently Palestine formally requested the UN Security Council to reconsider its application for full UN membership submitted in 2011. The Council met on April 8 and referred the application to the Committee of Admission of New Members for its deliberation. The United States said that prior to a wider agreement between Palestine and Israel, it will continue opposing Palestine's full UN membership.

Mao said the ongoing Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the severe humanitarian crisis it has caused are yet another reminder that the only way to end the vicious cycle of Palestinian-Israeli conflicts is to fully implement the two-State solution, establish an independent state of Palestine and redress the historical injustice long suffered by the Palestinians.

