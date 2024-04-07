Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 33,137: ministry

Xinhua) 10:17, April 07, 2024

GAZA, April 6 (Xinhua) -- The Palestinian death toll in Gaza Strip from ongoing Israeli attacks has risen to 33,137, Hamas-run Health Ministry said in a press statement on Saturday.

During the past 24 hours, Israeli army killed 46 Palestinians and wounded 65 others, bringing the total death toll to 33,137 and injuries to 75,815, since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on Oct. 7, 2023, according to the ministry.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.

