Home>>
Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 33,137: ministry
(Xinhua) 10:17, April 07, 2024
GAZA, April 6 (Xinhua) -- The Palestinian death toll in Gaza Strip from ongoing Israeli attacks has risen to 33,137, Hamas-run Health Ministry said in a press statement on Saturday.
During the past 24 hours, Israeli army killed 46 Palestinians and wounded 65 others, bringing the total death toll to 33,137 and injuries to 75,815, since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on Oct. 7, 2023, according to the ministry.
Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Migratory birds spotted in Karamay, NW China's Xinjiang
- Tourist-dedicated New Orient Express gears up to offer luxury train travel around NW China's Xinjiang
- Spectacular sea of blooming rapeseed flowers attracts tourists to Yueqing, E China's Zhejiang
- Rare bird species spotted in north China's grassland
Related Stories
- Feature: Rafah drowning in tears as Palestinians bid farewell to loved ones for survival
- White House "outraged" by deadly Israeli airstrike on Gaza aid workers
- Iran set to retaliate for Israel's consulate attack in Syria: experts
- U.S. to approve fighter jets in largest arms sale to Israel since Gaza conflict
- Israeli airstrikes on Iranian consulate building in Syria kill at least 5, Iran vows to take countermeasures
- Israeli, U.S. officials meet virtually on Rafah after Netanyahu scraps delegation to Washington
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.