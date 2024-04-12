China calls on U.S. to end unreasonable suppression of Chinese firms

Xinhua) 10:08, April 12, 2024

BEIJING, April 11 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday called on the United States to immediately correct its erroneous practices and cease its unreasonable suppression of Chinese companies, after the United States added more Chinese companies to its export blacklist.

At a press conference, Ministry of Commerce spokesperson He Yadong said that China will take all necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies facing U.S. sanctions.

He said that for quite some time, the United States has been targeting Chinese companies by adding them to its export control list on the grounds of so-called Russian or military involvement.

By overstretching the concept of national security and abusing export control measures, the United States is arbitrarily imposing unilateral sanctions on and exercising long-arm jurisdiction over Chinese companies, he said. "This is a typical example of economic coercion and bullying. China firmly opposes this."

China hopes the United States will work with it to implement the important consensuses reached by the two heads of state during their meetings and phone calls, continue strengthening economic and trade-related communication and cooperation in order to create a good environment for trade and investment activities between enterprises in the two countries, and promote the development of China-U.S. economic and trade relations, he said.

