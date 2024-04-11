China issues guidelines to enhance management of community workers

Xinhua) 10:01, April 11, 2024

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- China has unveiled a set of guidelines for cultivating high-caliber community workers as part of efforts to improve community governance.

The guidelines, issued by the central authorities, have clarified the definition of community workers, which generally refers to full-time staff members engaged in Party building, governance and services in communities.

The guidelines call for efforts to improve the occupational system, bolster capacity building, enhance the management systems, and provide increased incentives and safeguards to strengthen the management of community workers.

The aim is to cultivate well-qualified and dedicated community workers who are politically committed, possess a sound organizational structure, and can meet public expectations, according to the guidelines.

