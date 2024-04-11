China issues guidelines to enhance management of community workers
BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- China has unveiled a set of guidelines for cultivating high-caliber community workers as part of efforts to improve community governance.
The guidelines, issued by the central authorities, have clarified the definition of community workers, which generally refers to full-time staff members engaged in Party building, governance and services in communities.
The guidelines call for efforts to improve the occupational system, bolster capacity building, enhance the management systems, and provide increased incentives and safeguards to strengthen the management of community workers.
The aim is to cultivate well-qualified and dedicated community workers who are politically committed, possess a sound organizational structure, and can meet public expectations, according to the guidelines.
Photos
Related Stories
- Community bands together to lend 9 hours of assistance
- China starts renovating 52,800 urban communities in Jan.-Oct.
- Renewed communities make living more convenient for city dwellers
- Community-embedded service facilities to benefit more urban residents: officials
- China to pilot community-level embedded service facilities in about 50 cities
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.