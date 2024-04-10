Future Yingge dancer

By Li Siyao, Li Qinfang (People's Daily App) 16:32, April 10, 2024

Witness the future of Yingge dance in this little girl! She danced to the beat, as a Yingge dance team paraded in Guiyu township, Shantou, Guangdong Province. Yingge, literally "songs of heroes," is a traditional folk dance from the Chaoshan area of Guangdong Province. Based on the stories of the 108 heroes of ­Liangshan Mountain from the classic novel "Water Margin," Yingge combines elements of opera, dance and martial arts.

