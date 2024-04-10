Home>>
Future Yingge dancer
By Li Siyao, Li Qinfang (People's Daily App) 16:32, April 10, 2024
Witness the future of Yingge dance in this little girl! She danced to the beat, as a Yingge dance team paraded in Guiyu township, Shantou, Guangdong Province. Yingge, literally "songs of heroes," is a traditional folk dance from the Chaoshan area of Guangdong Province. Based on the stories of the 108 heroes of Liangshan Mountain from the classic novel "Water Margin," Yingge combines elements of opera, dance and martial arts.
