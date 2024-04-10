China to lift foreign ownership limit in value-added telecom services in pilot areas

Xinhua) 16:01, April 10, 2024

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- China will remove foreign ownership restrictions on some value-added telecom services in four pilot areas, according to a circular released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Wednesday.

The value-added telecom services will include internet data centers, content delivery networks and internet service providers, among others, according to the circular.

The pilot areas are located in Beijing, Shanghai, Hainan and Shenzhen.

