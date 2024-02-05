China Mobile launches the world's first 6G test satellite

15:06, February 05, 2024 By Ma Si ( Chinadaily.com.cn

China Mobile, the world's largest telecom carrier by mobile subscribers, has successfully launched the world's first satellite to test 6G architecture, marking a milestone in its efforts to explore integrated space and ground communication technology.

The low-earth orbit test satellite is the world's first to employ 6G design architecture, and it was launched on Saturday along with another satellite that comes with China Mobile's 5G technology.

The 6G test satellite hosts a distributed autonomous architecture for 6G, which was jointly developed by China Mobile and the Chinese Academy of Sciences' Innovation Academy for Microsatellites. The system, utilizing domestic software and hardware, supports in-orbit software reconstruction, flexible deployment of core network functions and automated management, enhancing the efficiency and reliability of the in-orbit operation of the satellite core network, China Mobile said.

Set at an orbit height of approximately 500 kilometers, these experimental satellites offer advantages such as low latency and high data transfer rates compared with high-orbit satellites which travel at 36,000 kilometers.

Positioned as a crucial platform for future integrated space and ground networks, low-earth orbit satellites can address telecom signal coverage gaps in terrestrial mobile networks, providing higher bandwidth satellite internet services globally, according to China Mobile.

China Mobile said it plans to conduct in-orbit experiments based on these test satellites, accelerating the integration and development of space-to-ground technology industries.

