China to launch month-long tourism promotion campaign
BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism said Tuesday that it will launch a month-long nationwide campaign to promote tourism in May.
The campaign, centering on the 14th China Tourism Day that falls on May 19, is aimed at boosting the high-quality development of the tourism industry, expanding eco-friendly tourism, and integrating cultural development with tourism, the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry plans to select six cities to highlight their tourism specialty. It has urged local governments to adopt preferential measures, such as issuing tourism consumption coupons and organizing non-profitable entertainment events.
Local tourism departments are also encouraged to publicize their tourism attractions through social media platforms and work with key opinion leaders to hold live-stream shows, according to the ministry.
