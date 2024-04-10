We Are China

Spotted seals enter active period as temperature rises in NE China

Xinhua) 08:40, April 10, 2024

Spotted seals rest on mudflat of Liaodong Bay in Panjin City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

As temperature rises, spotted seals inhabiting the Liaodong Bay in Panjin City, Liaoning Province, are entering their active period.

Liaodong Bay, which is situated at the northernmost end of the ice-covered area in Chinese waters, represents the southernmost breeding area among the eight breeding zones for spotted seals worldwide.

Designated as a national first-level protected wildlife species, spotted seals are the only pinniped marine mammals that breed in Chinese waters.

In recent years, Panjin City has committed to preserving the ecological balance of its coastal areas, restoring 85,900 mu (approximately 5,727 hectares) of coastal wetlands and adding 17.6 kilometers of natural coastline. These efforts have created favorable breeding and habitat conditions for spotted seals migrating to the area annually. According to statistics, the population of spotted seals in Liaodong Bay has shown a steady upward trend year by year. It is estimated that this year's population will increase by about 20% compared to last year.

An aerial drone photo taken on April 9, 2024 shows spotted seals resting on mudflat of Liaodong Bay in Panjin City, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

A spotted seal is seen in waters of Sandaogou in Liaodong Bay in Panjin City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

