U.S. most recent absurd accusation: China-made cranes are spies

Cartoon by Tan Xiguang

Chinese-made cranes have become the latest target of U.S.' speculation over national security.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the Biden administration plans to invest billions of U.S. dollars in the domestic manufacturing of cargo cranes as Washington seeks to counter fears that the use of China-built cranes with advanced software at many U.S. ports poses a potential "national-security risk."

This claim lacks evidence and is purely speculative. Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (ZPMC), a major global maker of cranes, said in a statement that its cranes do not pose a cybersecurity risk to any port. The company said it has strictly abided by the laws and regulations of relevant countries and regions and is operating in compliance with local laws.

For the U.S., anything advanced from China is a threat. Whether it is alleging that Chinese-made cranes are Trojan horses collecting intelligence or exaggerating the national security "threat" of Chinese-produced electric vehicle batteries, the true intention of American politicians - containing China's development - is becoming increasingly apparent.

Washington should refrain from misusing its national power to hinder normal economic and trade cooperation between China and the U.S., and instead provide a fair, just, and non-discriminatory business environment for companies from all countries.

