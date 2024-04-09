Guangdong carbon market closes lower

Xinhua) 09:54, April 09, 2024

GUANGZHOU, April 8 (Xinhua) -- Carbon emissions allowances closed at 62.78 yuan (about 8.68 U.S. dollars) per tonne on Monday, 0.62 percent down from Wednesday, at Guangzhou Emissions Exchange, the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 10,311 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Monday, with a turnover of 647,304.15 yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

Since its opening in December 2013, the market has traded 224.911 million tonnes of GDEA, with a total turnover of 6.428 billion yuan.

On Monday, the market also traded 137,776 tonnes of China Certified Emissions Reductions (CCER), which are companies' voluntary reduction of emissions achieved via means such as afforestation or employing clean energy technologies.

The carbon market in Guangdong covers all companies whose annual carbon dioxide emissions surpass 10,000 tonnes from the province, except those in Shenzhen, which has a separate market. So far, 200 enterprises in sectors of steel, cement, petrochemicals, paper making and aviation have been included.

Activities on the market are reflective of the industry's emissions control cost in Guangdong, a manufacturing powerhouse and big energy consumer in China.

