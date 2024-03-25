China grants more invention patents in first two months

Xinhua) 10:14, March 25, 2024

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- The number of invention patents granted in China in the first two months of this year witnessed a remarkable year-on-year increase of 77.56 percent, according to the country's top intellectual property regulator.

The latest monthly report released by the China National Intellectual Property Administration revealed that a total of 152,258 invention patents were granted in China between January and February this year. Notably, enterprise patents constituted the majority and exhibited the highest year-on-year growth rate when compared to those obtained by universities, research institutions, and individuals.

Both utility model authorizations and design authorizations witnessed a decline compared to the same period last year, resulting in a 9.9 percent year-on-year decrease in the total number of these three types of patents, said the report.

