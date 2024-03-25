Languages

Monday, March 25, 2024

Exploring Peking Opera: A treasured Chinese national art

By Zhao Zhao, Zhang Wenjie (People's Daily Online) 09:09, March 25, 2024

Peking Opera, one of the world's oldest theatre styles, continues to attract young practitioners and enthusiasts as a treasured Chinese national art.

Today, let's delve into Peking Opera and explore the charm of this traditional art among young people!

