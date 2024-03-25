Home>>
Exploring Peking Opera: A treasured Chinese national art
By Zhao Zhao, Zhang Wenjie (People's Daily Online) 09:09, March 25, 2024
Peking Opera, one of the world's oldest theatre styles, continues to attract young practitioners and enthusiasts as a treasured Chinese national art.
Today, let's delve into Peking Opera and explore the charm of this traditional art among young people!
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.