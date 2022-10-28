Young performers' innovations in Peking Opera

(People's Daily App) 14:33, October 28, 2022

Peking Opera is a quintessential element of Chinese culture. Nowadays, some young performers are quite innovative, like Guo Xiaojing, who makes videos integrating Peking Opera into modern everyday life. These efforts popularize this old art form in a fashionable new way.

