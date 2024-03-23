Chinese vice president to attend first signature event of "Invest in China"

Xinhua) 11:18, March 23, 2024

BEIJING, March 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng will attend and deliver a speech at the first signature event of "Invest in China" next Tuesday, the Ministry of Commerce said on Friday.

"Invest in China" is a government campaign to attract foreign investment and help foreign companies better understand China's opportunities.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liu Ning)