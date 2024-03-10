China's fixed-asset investment in railways hits 65.2 bln yuan in Jan-Feb

Xinhua) 10:12, March 10, 2024

BEIJING, March 9 (Xinhua) -- China's fixed-asset investment in railways was 65.2 billion yuan (about 9.19 billion U.S. dollars) in the first two months of 2024, data from the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. shows.

The figure is up 9.5 percent compared with the same period last year, the group said.

During this period, a batch of major projects, including the Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway and the Xi'an-Chongqing high-speed railway, have been advanced, amid efforts to promote the modernization of the country's rail infrastructure, according to the group.

China has made notable achievements in improving its transport infrastructure network and transport services in recent years. By the end of 2023, the operating mileage of the railway network reached 159,000 kilometers, including 45,000 kilometers of high-speed tracks.

