China to earmark 700 billion yuan in central gov't budget for investment in 2024

Xinhua) 09:21, March 05, 2024

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will earmark 700 billion yuan in the central government budget for investment in 2024, according to a government work report submitted Tuesday to the national legislature for deliberation.

