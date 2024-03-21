Home>>
China's fiscal revenue down 2.3 pct in first two months of 2024
(Xinhua) 11:13, March 21, 2024
BEIJING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- China's fiscal revenue fell 2.3 percent year on year in the January-February period, but rose 2.5 percent after adjusting on comparable basis, Deputy Finance Minister Liao Min said Thursday.
The country's fiscal expenditure expanded 6.7 percent during the period, accounting for 15.3 percent of the country's annual budget, Liao told a press conference.
