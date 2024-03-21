OPEC chief stresses energy cooperation with China

VIENNA, March 20 (Xinhua) -- OPEC's secretary general Haitham Al Ghais has highlighted the organization's "interconnectedness" with China in the energy field and called for further enhancing energy cooperation with the world's second-largest economy.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its member countries "will continue to provide the affordable energy that China needs to meet its rising energy demand, with our interconnectedness in the sphere of energy underlining the strength of our relationship," Al Ghais told the 7th high-level meeting of the OPEC-China Energy Dialogue in Vienna on Tuesday.

The meeting gathered experts to exchange views on market outlooks and energy transition. They commended the progress in the cooperation between OPEC and China through the framework of the OPEC-China Energy Dialogue, and expressed "firm commitment to enhancing collaboration going forward, including at the technical and research levels," OPEC said in a statement.

Noting the importance of the OPEC-China Energy Dialogue, Al Ghais said the dialogue contributes to "stability in the oil market in the interests of producers, consumers and the global economy alike" and helps "meet the challenges we face in evolving a sustainable energy future for all."

The meeting was co-chaired by Al Ghais and Zhang Jianhua, head of China's National Energy Administration.

The next high-level meeting of the OPEC-China Energy Dialogue is slated to take place next year, according to OPEC.

