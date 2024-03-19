Commentary: The "Summit for Democracy" -- An exercise in contradiction?

10:22, March 19, 2024 By Ma Haoran ( Xinhua

BEIJING, March 18 (Xinhua) -- Since 2021, the United States has convened the "Summit for Democracy" twice, with its third installment taking place in Seoul from March 18 to 20.

Ostensibly claiming to "combat authoritarianism" and "support human rights," the summit triggers questions about the credentials, intention and ability of certain countries to lead such a global initiative.

Democracy, in its essence, is not just a political mechanism but also a broader cultural practice that respects diversity and encourages ideological pluralism. It is about finding unity through dialogue and exchanges. However, the domestic and international actions of some big Western powers often mirror the very authoritarian behaviors they claim to oppose.

The Western democratic system shows signs of strain. Domestically, it grapples with deepening social divisions and a disconnect from public concerns, suggesting a systemic malfunction. The chaos in some Western countries highlight the fragility of their democracy and the severity of political polarization.

Internationally, some actions often betray a hegemonic impulse. Military interventions in Iraq and Afghanistan, and economic sanctions against developing nations are perceived as endeavors to advance selfish interests under the guise of promoting democracy. Such actions have not fostered democratic growth but exacerbated political, economic, and social problems in these regions.

Therefore, the "Summit for Democracy" should be an opportunity for introspection and problem-solving, rather than ignoring the challenges within Western democracies. As the Summit unfolds, it's imperative to recognize that democracy cannot be confined to a single model or used as a geopolitical tool. Authentic democracy thrives on respect for diverse cultures and political systems, and genuine international cooperation and dialogue.

Instead of labeling others as "authoritarian," it is imperative for certain countries to objectively assess their own democratic practices and focus on developing effective and inclusive democracies globally.

