Chinese paddlers set to sweep all five titles at WTT Singapore Smash

Lin Gaoyuan (L) and Ma Long lift the men's doubles trophies at the World Table Tennis Singapore Smash on March 16, 2024. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

SINGAPORE, March 16 (Xinhua) -- China is assured of taking all five titles on offer at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash, with its paddlers triumphing in the men's doubles and women's doubles and claiming both final spots in the two singles events on Saturday.

Ma Long and Lin Gaoyuan won the men's doubles title with a nail-biting 3-2 victory over former champions Fan Zhendong and Wang Chuqin.

Ma and Lin took an early 4-1 lead before Fan and Wang, winners in the past two editions, made a remarkable comeback, scoring seven consecutive points to win the opening game 11-6.

After a 7-7 tie in the second game, Ma and Lin won four points in a row to level the score.

In a close third game, Ma and Lin narrowly won 11-9, but Fan and Wang bounced back to prevail 11-6 in the fourth game and push the match into a tiebreaker.

The tiebreaker was a rollercoaster ride. Fan and Wang had one match point at 10-9, but Ma and Lin showed exceptional resilience, saving two match points en route to a 14-12 victory.

"I am very happy to win here," said Ma. "This is the first time that Lin and I have won the title as a pair, and also my first title in WTT events."

"I'm delighted to see us reach a higher level through these matches," added Lin.

Chen Meng (L) and Wang Manyu celebrate a point during the women's doubles final. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

In addition to men's doubles success, Chen Meng and Wang Manyu claimed the women's doubles title after an 11-5, 11-6, 11-5 victory over Li Yu-jhun and Cheng I-ching of Chinese Taipei.

On Friday, China's top-ranked mixed doubles pair Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha claimed their third consecutive title.

The last competition day will see all-Chinese singles finals, with Liang Jingkun to face Wang Chuqin in the men's final, while Wang Yidi will compete against Wang Manyu in the women's title showdown.

