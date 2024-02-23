China eases past S. Korea, makes women's semis at Busan table tennis worlds

Xinhua) 09:28, February 23, 2024

BUSAN, South Korea, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- China registered a straight-sets victory over hosts South Korea to reach the women's team semifinals at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals here on Thursday.

South Korea changed its order of play, with eighth-ranked Shin Yu-bin put in No. 3 position for the first time in the Busan tournament.

China's Sun Yingsha showed no mercy to Lee Zi-on in the opener, bagging eight points in a row at the start en route an 11-1 win in the first game. Sun was too strong for the home player to check, as the top-ranked paddler fully unleashed her attacking firepower and prevailed 11-5, 11-1 to move the reigning champions in front.

"I was focused on every point from the start," said Sun. "South Korea has shown a favorable form in this tournament, and this is their home, so I made good preparations for any difficulties."

Facing South Korea's No. 1 player Jeon Ji-hee, who had not dropped any of her six previous sets prior to Thursday's action, Chen Meng kept imposing her pressure in the first game for an 11-5 win.

Jeon cut the deficit within 6-7 in the second game, but Chen pulled away to emerge victorious 11-7. The Olympic champion got the ball rolling afterward, rallying from 5-8 down to come out on top 11-9 in the third game to enlarge China's advantage to two sets.

"Their change in order of play is within our ability to prepare. For us, whoever the opponent is, we just make good preparations to meet them," commented Chen.

South Korea's hope of a comeback all hinged on Shin, but world No. 2 Wang Yidi refused to offer any of that to her opponent, completing the job by winning 11-5, 11-3 in the first two games and saving one game point for a 12-10 victory in the third.

"No matter who I face, I should focus on my own play first. As we have met two or three times recently, we are familiar with each other's style of play, and I need to adjust my mindset while approaching the game," said Wang.

"I didn't lose my calm when she led 10-9 in the third game, and was just resolute to make my shots," she added.

