In pics: ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024

Xinhua) 09:56, February 22, 2024

Ma Long of China serves while competing against Darius Movileanu of Romania during the men's team round of 16 match at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Wang Chuqin (R) of China serves while competing against Ovidiu Ionescu of Romania during the men's team round of 16 match at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Ma Long of China competes against Darius Movileanu of Romania during the men's team round of 16 match at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Wang Chuqin of China serves while competing against Ovidiu Ionescu of Romania during the men's team round of 16 match at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi)

Coach Wang Hao (3rd L) of China gives instructions to player Wang Chuqin (1st L) during the men's team round of 16 match at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi)

Fan Zhendong of China competes against Eduard Ionescu of Romania during the men's team round of 16 match at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Ma Long of China competes against Darius Movileanu of Romania during the men's team round of 16 match at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Fan Zhendong of China competes against Eduard Ionescu of Romania during the men's team round of 16 match at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Zhu Chengzhu of China's Hong Kong serves the ball to Natalia Bajor of Poland during the women's team round of 16 match at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Natalia Bajor of Poland competes against Zhu Chengzhu of China's Hong Kong during the women's team round of 16 match at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Lee Ho Ching of China's Hong Kong competes against Zuzanna Wielgos of Poland during the women's team round of 16 match at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Doo Hoi Kem of China's Hong Kong celebrates while competing against Katarzyna Wegrzyn of Poland during the women's team round of 16 match at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Wang Yidi of China competes against Orawan Paranang of Thailand during the women's team round of 16 match between China and Thailand at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Chen Meng of China competes against Suthasini Sawettabut of Thailand during the women's team round of 16 match between China and Thailand at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Sun Yingsha of China competes against Jinnipa Sawettabut of Thailand during the women's team round of 16 match between China and Thailand at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Chen Meng of China competes against Suthasini Sawettabut of Thailand during the women's team round of 16 match between China and Thailand at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Chen Meng of China competes against Suthasini Sawettabut of Thailand during the women's team round of 16 match between China and Thailand at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Wang Yidi of China competes against Orawan Paranang of Thailand during the women's team round of 16 match between China and Thailand at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Sun Yingsha of China competes against Jinnipa Sawettabut of Thailand during the women's team round of 16 match between China and Thailand at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Lam Siu Hang (R) of China's Hong Kong competes against Daniel Habesohn of Austria during the men's team round of 32 match between China's Hong Kong and Austria at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi)

Chan Baldwin of China's Hong Kong competes against Robert Gardos of Austria during the men's team round of 32 match between China's Hong Kong and Austria at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi)

Wong Chun Ting of China's Hong Kong competes against Andreas Levenko of Austria during the men's team round of 32 match between China's Hong Kong and Austria at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi)

Lam Siu Hang of China's Hong Kong competes against Daniel Habesohn of Austria during the men's team round of 32 match between China's Hong Kong and Austria at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi)

Chan Baldwin of China's Hong Kong competes against Robert Gardos of Austria during the men's team round of 32 match between China's Hong Kong and Austria at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi)

Kao Cheng-Jui of Chinese Taipei competes against Marko Jevtovic of Serbia during the men's team round of 32 match between Chinese Taipei and Serbia at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei competes against Aleksa Gacev of Serbia during the men's team round of 32 match between Chinese Taipei and Serbia at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Chuang Chih-Yuan of Chinese Taipei competes against Dimitrije Levajac of Serbia during the men's team round of 32 match between Chinese Taipei and Serbia at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei competes against Aleksa Gacev of Serbia during the men's team round of 32 match between Chinese Taipei and Serbia at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

