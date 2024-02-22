China trounces Thailand to reach women's last eight at table tennis team worlds

Xinhua) 09:44, February 22, 2024

Chen Meng of China competes against Suthasini Sawettabut of Thailand during the women's team round of 16 match between China and Thailand at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

BUSAN, South Korea, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- China notched a straight-sets victory over Thailand to advance to the women's team quarterfinals at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals here on Wednesday.

Chen Meng held a firm grip of her opener against Suthasini Sawettabut, emerging victorious 11-3, 11-5, 11-0 to put China in a commanding position.

"As the knockout stage starts from today, I felt that I was more focused on the game," said Chen. "Facing different opponents, you may have different form, and I just went for the win."

As for her third-game win without dropping a single point, Chen remarked, "I just focused on applying my techniques and tactics in every point. In the knockout stage, I cannot loosen on any point."

Stepping on the court next, Sun Yingsha underwent a test in her first game against Jinnipa Sawettabut, losing the first set 11-8 after losing the final three points. However, the top-ranked paddler improved her form afterwards, pocketing the next two games 11-6, 11-5.

"Jinnipa showed some unique characteristics, especially on her backhand, and I was not quite prepared for that at the start," explained Sun.

"Every match in the knockout stage is a do-or-die battle. Whether we play or not, we just make full preparations for every match," she added.

Wang Yidi gained the upper hand in her spectacular rallies with Orawan Paranang, and the world No. 2 triumphed 11-9, 11-7, 11-5 to put the game to bed.

"As we have met once before, we are to some extent familiar with each other, and her shooting touch is quite good. It's normal that we had some rallies during the match," Wang noted.

Jeon Ji-hee laid on a heroic performance as South Korea withstood their highest-ranked player Shin Yu-bin's opening loss to dispatch Brazil 3-1.

Bruna Takahashi handed Brazil a morale-boosting advantage by stunning home favorite Shin, ranked eighth in the world, in full games.

Jeon put the hosts on level terms with her victory over Giulia Takahashi, younger sister of Bruna, 11-9, 11-7, 11-2.

Lee Zi-on powered South Korea ahead with a straight-games victory over Bruna Alexandre, and Jeon followed in to pick up her second win of the day in straight games against Bruna Takahashi in a clash of the two sides' No. 1 paddlers.

Japan, who reached the past four editions of the event's final, sailed through their first knockout match in dominant fashion, defeating Canada 3-0 .

Also on Wednesday, France, Romania, Germany, Chinese Taipei and Hong Kong (China) made it to the women's quarterfinals scheduled for Thursday.

