China calls for peace talks over Ukraine crisis

Xinhua) 14:43, March 16, 2024

UNITED NATIONS, March 15 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Friday called on the parties to the Ukraine crisis to start peace talks at an early date.

With the fighting still ongoing, the risk of spillover continues to emerge. One more day of conflict brings one more element of risk to the world. One day earlier for peace talks means one day sooner for peace. Peace is a matter of utmost urgency as well as a matter of public expectation, said Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

On the Ukraine issue, China has always maintained that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected, the purposes and principles of the UN Charter be upheld, the legitimate security concerns of all countries be taken seriously, and all efforts conducive to the political settlement of the crisis be supported, he told the Security Council.

"We reiterate our call on the parties to the conflict to demonstrate political will, meet each other halfway, build consensus, cease fighting, and start peace talks at an early date," said Geng. "We call on the international community to step up diplomatic efforts to create conditions for de-escalating the situation and achieving a political settlement."

China has always maintained an objective and impartial position and has participated in promoting peace talks. China supports the holding in due course of an international peace conference that is recognized by both Russia and Ukraine and one that ensures the equal participation of all parties in full discussion of all peace plans, he said.

"China is ready to provide the necessary conditions for Russia and Ukraine to engage in negotiations, and will continue to play a constructive role in promoting a political solution to the crisis," Geng said.

