China trade fair Indonesia kicks off in Jakarta
(Xinhua) 16:21, March 14, 2024
People talk at a booth at the China Trade Fair Indonesia 2024 in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 13, 2024. The China Trade Fair Indonesia 2024 began here on Wednesday, attracting over 400 suppliers from several provinces in China, including Guangdong, Zhejiang and Jiangsu. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)
Exhibitors promote their products via livestream at a booth at the China Trade Fair Indonesia 2024 in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 13, 2024. The China Trade Fair Indonesia 2024 began here on Wednesday, attracting over 400 suppliers from several provinces in China, including Guangdong, Zhejiang and Jiangsu. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)
Photos
