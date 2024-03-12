China capable of ensuring financial security: regulator

Xinhua) 09:28, March 12, 2024

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- China has the confidence, conditions and capabilities to maintain financial security, Li Yunze, head of the National Financial Regulatory Administration, said Monday.

Financial risks are generally under control and the country has ample conditions and resources to address the risks, Li told journalists after the closing of the annual national legislative session.

Development, particularly high-quality development, is fundamental to forestalling and defusing risks, he stressed, adding that the administration will remain firm in following the path of financial development with Chinese characteristics.

With forestalling and defusing financial risks as the primary task, regulators will be more forward-looking in carrying out oversight and regulation in a more targeted, effective and coordinated manner, so as to ensure no systemic risks arise, Li said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)