Deloitte China Chair: Put every business entity on a level playing field
(People's Daily App) 16:49, March 07, 2024
Vivian Jiang, Deloitte China Chair, speaks highly of the initiatives outlined in the 2024 Government Work Report for cultivating new productive forces, particularly the commitment to establishing a level playing field for every business entity.
