Deloitte China Chair: Put every business entity on a level playing field

(People's Daily App) 16:49, March 07, 2024

Vivian Jiang, Deloitte China Chair, speaks highly of the initiatives outlined in the 2024 Government Work Report for cultivating new productive forces, particularly the commitment to establishing a level playing field for every business entity.

(Produced by Lin Rui, Lou Qingqing, Wang Xiangyu, Li Tiantian and Li Huaying)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)