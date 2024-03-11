Interview: China offers innumerable opportunities, says DHL Express CEO

Xinhua) 09:40, March 11, 2024

John Pearson, global chief executive officer of DHL Express, speaks during an interview with Xinhua at DHL headquarters in Bonn, Germany, March 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

BONN, Germany, March 10 (Xinhua) -- There is no end of opportunity and innovation in China, said John Pearson, global chief executive officer of DHL Express, in a recent interview with Xinhua.

Some of the big Chinese E-commerce companies which have become DHL customers could have driven DHL's global market share, said Pearson, adding that the contributions of its business in China during a span of three years are extraordinary.

As one of the leading logistics companies in the world, DHL had a 43 percent market share globally in 2021, according to a survey published by the DHL group. The company successfully enlarged its slice of the global market to 47 percent at present, thanks largely to its booming E-commerce business in China.

The openness and readiness of the China market to embrace innovations have opened up opportunities for DHL to push forward with new technologies. China was one of the few countries in the world where DHL put fleets of electric and hydrogen trucks into operation.

A fleet consisting of eight hydrogen trucks operated by DHL in China, the aggregate operation mileage of which adds up to 20,000 km, can reduce CO2 emissions by 170 tons annually.

"China actually is one of our best countries in terms of explaining and selling that (sustainable) service to those customers," said Pearson.

The unlimited technological developments in China avail DHL of technologies that drive customer satisfaction, employee engagement, and operational efficiency, he said.

He also said that it was China's openness that drew companies like DHL into its market and that DHL enjoys a "very good partnership" with Chinese partners and grows together with them.

"We welcome the openness because it drives trade," he said.

This photo taken on March 6, 2024 shows the logo of DHL Group at the DHL headquarters in Bonn, Germany. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

