Openness, fairness, justice utmost market principles: official

Xinhua) 09:00, March 07, 2024

Wu Qing (2nd L), chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, speaks at a press conference on economy for the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Openness, fairness and justice are the utmost principles of the market, which regulators should pay particular concern to, head of China's top securities regulator said on Wednesday.

Protecting the legitimate rights and interests of investors, especially small and medium-sized investors, is the most important core task in the work of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), Wu Qing, chairman of the CSRC, told a press conference held on the sidelines of the ongoing session of the national legislature.

