Advisory: Schedules for China's "two sessions" on March 10

Xinhua) 10:08, March 10, 2024

BEIJING, March 9 (Xinhua) -- The following are the schedules for the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) and the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) on Sunday.

-- NPC delegations will hold meetings to review the work reports of the NPC Standing Committee, the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate.

-- NPC delegations will hold group meetings to review the draft resolutions on the government work report, the national economic and social development plan, and the central and local budgets.

-- The presidium of the NPC session will hold its third meeting.

-- The second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee will hold its closing meeting in the morning.

