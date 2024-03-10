China's top political advisory body holds standing committee meeting

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, presides over a standing committee meeting of the 14th National Committee of the CPPCC in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, March 9 (Xinhua) -- The 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, on Saturday held a standing committee meeting.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, presided over the meeting.

The meeting approved a series of draft documents, including a draft resolution of the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee on the work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee, and a draft political resolution of the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee.

The meeting decided to submit them to the closing meeting of the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee for review.

Before the standing committee meeting, Wang also chaired a meeting of the Chairperson's Council of the CPPCC National Committee.

