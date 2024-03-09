"China speed" encourages Decathlon China to "speed up," says VP

A staff member demonstrates surfskating at the booth of the French sporting goods retailer Decathlon at the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)

China's sports industry has evolved into a trillion-dollar blue ocean market.

SHANGHAI, March 8 (Xinhua) -- "China speed" is an incentive for Decathlon to be faster and more innovative, said Elodie Latour, vice president of Decathlon China in a recent interview with Xinhua.

"Chinese consumers are very demanding. They want higher standards and they want them as soon as possible," said Latour, adding that this "China speed" is encouraging them to "speed up."

In the business world, China is the ultimate gym where the competition is fierce, but the rewards are massive.

Latour emphasized that China's sports industry has evolved into a trillion-dollar blue ocean market. While acknowledging its significance, the vice president noted that the Chinese market is challenging due to the rapid growth and global expansion of local brands.

China's sports industry has evolved into a trillion-dollar blue ocean market. Currently, Decathlon has four factories, 11 intelligent manufacturing and sourcing centers, three logistics parks, and over 200 physical stores in more than 100 cities across China.

by Xinhua writers Ma Zheng, Zheng Kaijun, You Zhixin

"Decathlon takes the competition from local brands as a healthy challenge and as a positive engine. We are trying to be faster on the design and adaptation of our products," Latour said.

To win the Chinese market and stay ahead, Latour emphasized that "innovation is a must."

Currently, Decathlon has four factories, 11 intelligent manufacturing and sourcing centers, three logistics parks, and over 200 physical stores in more than 100 cities across China.

Since 2003, Decathlon has operated a full industry chain business in China, including product design, production, logistics, branding and retail sales.

Latour mentioned that approximately half of Decathlon's globally manufactured products, including finished goods and components, originate from China. Furthermore, 94 percent of the products sold in China are domestically produced.

"China is definitely our priority," Latour said, adding that China is important "from a retail point of view and from a manufacturing and supply point of view."

Having lived in China for eight years, Latour noticed that the expanding middle class, which has more spending power, "wants to have access to beautiful products with excellent designs and quality."

"So we are really trying to understand their needs and try to answer to this middle class," Latour said.

Debunking the "Peak China" theory, Latour stressed that China's economy has maintained a high growth rate, leading to an increase in people's purchasing power and demand.

"I have only positive thinking about the Chinese market and we still have many things to offer. I hope we can continue to bring this accessibility, the love of sports to more Chinese consumers," Latour said.

