Villagers enjoy orah mandarin harvest in S China's Guangxi

People's Daily Online) 15:31, March 08, 2024

A villager shows harvested orah mandarins at an orchard in Danmu village, Guo’an Yao ethnic township, Pingnan county, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo courtesy of the publicity department of the Communist Party of China Pingnan county committee)

Villagers have been busy picking orah mandarins, a thick-skinned citrus fruit, at an orah mandarin orchard that covers an area of 225 mu (15 hectares) in Danmu village, Guo’an Yao ethnic township, Pingnan county, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

"This year's orah mandarins are big and sweet thanks to sound weather conditions," a villager surnamed Hu said happily while she was harvesting orah mandarins.

The orchard was jointly built by five villages, including Danmu village. A total of 178 farming households have become shareholders of the orchard. The output of orah mandarins in the orchard is expected to exceed 125,000 kilograms, generating an estimated output value of 330,000 yuan ($45,850).

During this harvest season, the orchard provides jobs for 50 nearby villagers, whose daily income ranges between 130 yuan and 150 yuan. The orchard has increased the villagers' incomes and injected new vitality into local economic development, thus further boosting rural revitalization.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)