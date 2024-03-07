Peaceful coexistence bottom line of China-U.S. relations: FM

Xinhua) 10:31, March 07, 2024

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Peaceful coexistence is the bottom line of China-U.S. relations, and the consequences of a conflict between the two major countries are unimaginable, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday.

