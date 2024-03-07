China urges U.S. to stop using Philippines as a pawn to destabilize South China Sea

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- China urges the United States to refrain from using the Philippines as a pawn to destabilize the South China Sea. The Philippines also needs to refrain from being manipulated by the United States, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a daily news briefing when answering a query on the inappropriate remarks made by the U.S. side concerning the recent collision between Chinese and Philippine boats in the South China Sea.

Mao noted that Ren'ai Jiao is part of China's Nansha Qundao. China has indisputable sovereignty over Nansha Qundao and its adjacent waters, including Ren'ai Jiao. This is established in the long course of history, and complies with international law, including the UN Charter.

China Coast Guard took necessary law enforcement measures in accordance with law against the infringement and provocative moves by Philippine vessels at Ren'ai Jiao. The measures are justified, lawful, professional, restrained, and beyond reproach, she said.

"Who is the trouble-maker making provocation behind this incident? Who breaks international law and endangers the peace and stability in the South China Sea? The fact and truth is crystal clear," Mao said.

The U.S. Department of State who disregards the fact and confuses right with wrong has made baseless attacks against China's legitimate and lawful actions to safeguard its rights. The U.S. has arbitrarily threatened China by resorting to the U.S.-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty to embolden the Philippines and endorse its acts of infringement and provocation. China firmly opposes it, Mao said.

The so-called arbitral award on the South China Sea arbitration that the Philippines and a handful of countries regard as a benchmark goes against international law including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and it is completely illegal, null and void, Mao said.

Ren'ai Jiao is a bilateral issue between China and the Philippines. The United States or any third party should not exploit the issue to sow discord, still less make interventions. China has unwavering determination and will in safeguarding its legitimate rights. The Philippines' attempt of making infringements and provocations will not succeed, Mao stressed.

Mao urges the United States to refrain from using the Philippines as a pawn to destabilize the South China Sea. "The Philippines also needs to refrain from being manipulated by the United States. Lessons from history tell us that a pawn will only end up being abandoned," she said.

