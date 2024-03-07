Nikki Haley drops out of Republican presidential race

Xinhua) 10:16, March 07, 2024

WASHINGTON, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Nikki Haley dropped out of the Republican race in the 2024 U.S. presidential election on Wednesday after failing to slow down former President Donald Trump's march toward the party's nomination.

Haley, a former South Carolina governor and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said in a speech that the time has come to suspend her campaign, after suffering a sweeping loss to Trump on Super Tuesday, when approximately one-third of all delegates to the Republican or Democratic conventions are distributed.

"I said I wanted Americans to have their voices heard. I have done that. I have no regrets," Haley said in Charleston, South Carolina. "Although I will no longer be a candidate, I will not stop using my voice for the things I believe in," she added.

