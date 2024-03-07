Commentary: U.S. protectionist tricks fool no one

10:07, March 07, 2024 By Guo Yage ( Xinhua

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- While the Trump administration was unabashed on its protectionist stance, the Biden administration has taken a more underhand approach -- abusing the concept of national security.

However, U.S. politicians' tricks of cloaking protectionism under the guise of national security can fool no one.

In a recent video clip that went viral online, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo was confronted by a U.S. news anchor on whether a new investigation into the potential "national security risks" of Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) was merely a veiled attempt at "protectionism disguised as national security."

Raimondo and like-minded U.S. officials may want Americans to believe that the probe has nothing to do with building a fortress to keep out futuristic and cost-effective Chinese EVs, and is entirely about "protecting Americans' data."

"Imagine a world in which there are millions of Chinese cars on U.S. roads, collecting this data every minute of every day on millions of Americans and sending that back to Beijing," Raimondo said in the interview, before claiming that China may also turn all the cars off at the same time.

Such accusations beg the question of whether the rest of the world should fear iconic U.S. products like iPhones, General Motors and Ford cars, computers running Microsoft Windows, or even Boeing planes.

History is replete with examples of Washington chanting "free trade" in sectors where America dominates, but wielding protectionist sticks on the pretext of national security where it doesn't.

From using coercive tactics such as the Plaza Accord to counter Japan's economic influence, to implementing measures like extraterritorial jurisdiction to dismantle iconic French manufacturing company Alstom, and continually finding pretexts to hurt competitive Chinese high-tech enterprises, Washington has long been indulging in a "dressed-up protectionism," for which national security is repeatedly used as a handy excuse.

In all likelihood, the result of the Chinese EV probe cannot be anything other than trumped-up evidence and harsh sanctions on promising Chinese EV enterprises that thrive on hard work, innovation and healthy competition.

By targeting Chinese EV manufacturers, U.S. politicians are not only harming the companies but also penalizing American consumers by depriving them of cheaper, better and more effective options. It will in no way benefit the U.S. auto industry, which will likely further fall behind for lack of competitiveness and cooperation.

On the contrary, far-sighted carmakers, like Germany's auto giant Volkswagen, are determined to deepen reciprocal cooperation with Chinese partners for a shared aspiration for win-win development.

Boeing, Apple Inc., Tesla, and other major high-tech U.S. companies have also found a welcoming reception in Chinese cities, benefiting from a supportive business climate.

In July 2021, six months into assuming office, U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order on promoting competition in the American economy. The U.S. administration should implement the executive order fairly, instead of undermining the very essence of competition by saying one thing and doing another.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)