E China's Jiangxi turns rice noodle into thriving industry

East China's Jiangxi Province, a major rice noodle production base and consumer of the country, has developed this everyday dish into a thriving industry these years.

The Jiangxi provincial government has officially announced that by 2025, the province aims to cultivate three to five rice noodle restaurant chains and ready-made rice noodle brands that are well-known both domestically and internationally. It also plans to establish one to two nationally renowned rice noodle blocks, with the goal of achieving total industry sales revenue of over 100 billion yuan ($13.9 billion).

It has worked on brand building through such measures as hosting the China Rice Noodle Festival for three consecutive years and launching a logo for rice noodle products. "Widely recognized in the industry, the China Rice Noodle Festival has become the largest, most professional, and most influential platform for exchanges and cooperation within China's rice noodle industry," said Rao Zhixin, deputy head of the Department of Commerce of Jiangxi Province, at the press conference of the third China Rice Noodle Festival.

Rao added that by participating in exhibitions, rice noodle companies in and outside Jiangxi promoted their brands, received orders, and achieved rapid development.

Jiangxi supports leading rice noodle companies in expanding their presence nationwide by opening chain stores and flagship stores in first-tier cities, thereby increasing market share and brand influence. The province encourages the companies to develop ready-made rice noodle products and souvenirs, and promote digitalization and intelligent transformation.

"Rice noodles are easy to make and quick to serve, suitable for both dine-in and takeout," said Deng Dan, vice president of an association dedicated to the development and promotion of Jiangxi cuisine industry.

Moreover, Jiangxi is a major exporter of rice noodles. A number of rice noodle companies from Jiangxi have been expanding their presence in the international market. Statistics show that in 2023, Jiangxi exported 26,000 tonnes of rice noodles worth 200 million yuan to many countries and regions in the world, up by 5.1 percent and 3 percent, respectively, compared to the previous year, ranking second in the country.

"Apart from the high quality of rice noodles, Jiangxi's continuous efforts to improve export facilitation have ensured the steady growth of rice noodle exports," said Jin Yong, vice president of the China Hospitality Association. Jin added that rice noodles have been accepted by both Chinese and foreign diners, with a wide consumer base and a good consumption foundation overseas.

