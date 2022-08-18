Pic story: inheritor of Luonan handmade hallow noodle making skills in NW China

Xinhua) 09:06, August 18, 2022

Li Changman (front) teaches his son Li Nianping skills of making hollow noodles in Meidi Village of Bao'an Township in Luonan County of Shangluo City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 16, 2022. Li Changman, a 66 years old villager of Meidi Village, has learned the unique hollow noodle making skills since he was a teenager. He is the inheritor of Luonan handmade hallow noodle making skills which is listed as a provincial intangible cultural heritage. He encouraged his child to learn this skill, and also taught the skills to villagers to increase their income. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Li Nianping, son of Li Changman, dries hollow noodles in Meidi Village of Bao'an Township in Luonan County of Shangluo City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 16, 2022. Li Changman, a 66 years old villager of Meidi Village, has learned the unique hollow noodle making skills since he was a teenager. He is the inheritor of Luonan handmade hallow noodle making skills which is listed as a provincial intangible cultural heritage. He encouraged his child to learn this skill, and also taught the skills to villagers to increase their income. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Li Nianping (L), son of Li Changman, cuts noodles at a noodle cooperative of Li Changman in Meidi Village of Bao'an Township in Luonan County of Shangluo City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 18, 2022. Li Changman, a 66 years old villager of Meidi Village, has learned the unique hollow noodle making skills since he was a teenager. He is the inheritor of Luonan handmade hallow noodle making skills which is listed as a provincial intangible cultural heritage. He encouraged his child to learn this skill, and also taught the skills to villagers to increase their income. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Li Changman makes hollow noodles in Meidi Village of Bao'an Township in Luonan County of Shangluo City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 16, 2022. Li Changman, a 66 years old villager of Meidi Village, has learned the unique hollow noodle making skills since he was a teenager. He is the inheritor of Luonan handmade hallow noodle making skills which is listed as a provincial intangible cultural heritage. He encouraged his child to learn this skill, and also taught the skills to villagers to increase their income. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Li Changman (1st L) packs noodles in Meidi Village of Bao'an Township in Luonan County of Shangluo City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 18, 2022. Li Changman, a 66 years old villager of Meidi Village, has learned the unique hollow noodle making skills since he was a teenager. He is the inheritor of Luonan handmade hallow noodle making skills which is listed as a provincial intangible cultural heritage. He encouraged his child to learn this skill, and also taught the skills to villagers to increase their income. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Li Changman (R) and his son Li Nianping prepare to make hollow noodles in Meidi Village of Bao'an Township in Luonan County of Shangluo City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 16, 2022. Li Changman, a 66 years old villager of Meidi Village, has learned the unique hollow noodle making skills since he was a teenager. He is the inheritor of Luonan handmade hallow noodle making skills which is listed as a provincial intangible cultural heritage. He encouraged his child to learn this skill, and also taught the skills to villagers to increase their income. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Li Changman (L) teaches his son Li Nianping skills of making hollow noodles in Meidi Village of Bao'an Township in Luonan County of Shangluo City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 16, 2022. Li Changman, a 66 years old villager of Meidi Village, has learned the unique hollow noodle making skills since he was a teenager. He is the inheritor of Luonan handmade hallow noodle making skills which is listed as a provincial intangible cultural heritage. He encouraged his child to learn this skill, and also taught the skills to villagers to increase their income. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Villagers work at a noodle cooperative of Li Changman in Meidi Village of Bao'an Township in Luonan County of Shangluo City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 18, 2022. Li Changman, a 66 years old villager of Meidi Village, has learned the unique hollow noodle making skills since he was a teenager. He is the inheritor of Luonan handmade hallow noodle making skills which is listed as a provincial intangible cultural heritage. He encouraged his child to learn this skill, and also taught the skills to villagers to increase their income. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Photo taken on Aug. 16, 2022 shows hollow noodles sold by Li Changman in Meidi Village of Bao'an Township in Luonan County of Shangluo City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Li Changman, a 66 years old villager of Meidi Village, has learned the unique hollow noodle making skills since he was a teenager. He is the inheritor of Luonan handmade hallow noodle making skills which is listed as a provincial intangible cultural heritage. He encouraged his child to learn this skill, and also taught the skills to villagers to increase their income. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Li Changman (L) takes a video while his son Li Nianping is making hollow noodles in Meidi Village of Bao'an Township in Luonan County of Shangluo City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 16, 2022. Li Changman, a 66 years old villager of Meidi Village, has learned the unique hollow noodle making skills since he was a teenager. He is the inheritor of Luonan handmade hallow noodle making skills which is listed as a provincial intangible cultural heritage. He encouraged his child to learn this skill, and also taught the skills to villagers to increase their income. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Li Changman (L) and his son Li Nianping make hollow noodles in Meidi Village of Bao'an Township in Luonan County of Shangluo City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 16, 2022. Li Changman, a 66 years old villager of Meidi Village, has learned the unique hollow noodle making skills since he was a teenager. He is the inheritor of Luonan handmade hallow noodle making skills which is listed as a provincial intangible cultural heritage. He encouraged his child to learn this skill, and also taught the skills to villagers to increase their income. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

A villager dries hollow noodles at a noodle cooperative of Li Changman in Meidi Village of Bao'an Township in Luonan County of Shangluo City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 18, 2022. Li Changman, a 66 years old villager of Meidi Village, has learned the unique hollow noodle making skills since he was a teenager. He is the inheritor of Luonan handmade hallow noodle making skills which is listed as a provincial intangible cultural heritage. He encouraged his child to learn this skill, and also taught the skills to villagers to increase their income. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)