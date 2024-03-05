20 milu deer settle in north China lake wetland

Xinhua) 17:01, March 05, 2024

HOHHOT, March 5 (Xinhua) -- The Ulan Suhai Lake wetland in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has recently introduced 20 milu deer. This marks the launch of a milu deer introduction and artificial breeding project.

The Ulan Suhai Lake, also known as Wuliangsu Lake, is the largest lake wetland in the Yellow River basin, bearing functions such as water regulation, water purification, and flood prevention. It is also a natural ecological barrier to control the sandstorm sources in Beijing and Tianjin cities.

The Wuliangsu wetland has an ecological environment with abundant water and grass resources suitable for milu deer habitat. The project is of great significance for establishing a complete wetland ecosystem structure and promoting biodiversity conservation and utilization, said Chen Feng, director of the Uiad national nature reserve administration in the city of Bayannur.

The project plans to build a milu deer visit and exhibition area, living area, and free-range breeding area, as well as establish milu deer management, scientific research, rescue, and other service facilities. It is expected that the number of species in the project area will reach 120 in five years.

Milu deer, also known as Pere David's deer, are endemic to China where they bear the nickname "sibuxiang," or "like none of the four" due to their unique features -- a horse's face, a donkey's tail, cow-like hooves and a stag's antlers.

Wild Milu deer were once extinct in China. The species is now under the first-class state protection in the country. After years of unremitting efforts, China has re-established their wild populations and witnessed a growing population of artificially-bred Milu deer.

