Chinese brands top Israel's electric car sales in Jan.-Feb.

Xinhua) 08:29, March 04, 2024

This photo taken on July 17, 2023 shows BYD's Atto 3 at a shop in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)

JERUSALEM, March 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese manufacturer BYD Auto topped electric car sales in Israel in the first two months of 2024, according to data released by the Israel Vehicle Importers Association on Sunday.

The data indicates that BYD, offering five electric models in Israel, sold 5,290 units in January-February. Last year, BYD topped electric car sales in the country with 15,145 units sold.

BYD also secured the third position on the list of Israel's total car sales in the first two months, which includes both electric and gasoline-powered cars.

Customers looks at a BYD's Atto 3 car at a shop in Tel Aviv, Israel on July 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)

Geely Auto, another Chinese electric car manufacturer, stood at the second spot in Israel's electric car sales for the first two months of 2024 by selling 1,626 units of the Geometry C compact crossover.

Third on the list is the Chinese-owned Britain-based automaker MG Motor, which sold a total of 1,376 units of five models in January-February.

Chinese brands made up 77.1 percent of Israel's electric car sales in January-February, with 11,784 units sold in total, as indicated by the figures.

Chinese brands also dominated Israel's imported passenger car sales, encompassing both gasoline and electric vehicles, with 14,255 units sold. South Korea and Japan were the second and third-largest suppliers of imported cars in the two months, respectively.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)