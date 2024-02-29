Home>>
Israeli strikes hit southern Damascus
(Xinhua) 09:00, February 29, 2024
DAMASCUS, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- Israeli aerial attack hit areas south of the Syrian capital, Damascus, on Wednesday night, according to the Syrian Defense Ministry.
The aerial attack originated from the occupied Golan Heights, targeting multiple locations on the outskirts of Damascus, said the ministry.
It added that Syrian air defense units successfully intercepted the missiles, with only material losses reported.
According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the Israeli missiles hit sites belonging to Iranian militias and Lebanese Hezbollah in Sayyida Zaynab and Babila, and resulted in casualties and missing individuals.
The observatory said it is the 17th Israeli strike recorded by the observatory this year.
