China Eastern Airlines receives new, homegrown jetliner

Chinadaily.com.cn) 13:41, March 03, 2024

China Eastern Airlines, the first global customer of the homegrown passenger aircraft C919, received the fifth C919 jetliner on Saturday morning in Shanghai.

Coded as B-919F, the jet took off from the Shanghai Pudong International Airport at 9:30 am and landed at the Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport at 9:51 am, officially joining China Eastern's aircraft fleet, according to the Shanghai-based carrier.

China Eastern purchased the first five C919 jets in 2021, and the airliner inked a deal with the jet's manufacturer Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC) to buy another 100 C919 aircraft on Sept 28, 2023.

