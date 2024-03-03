Jordan, U.S. conduct joint aid airdrops to Gaza

Xinhua) 13:26, March 03, 2024

AMMAN, March 2 (Xinhua) -- Jordan and the United States on Saturday jointly carried out airdrops of aid to Gaza, the first time that the United States participated in the multinational humanitarian effort.

Two aircraft from the Jordan Armed Forces airdropped in the northern Gaza Strip, while three aircraft belonging to the U.S. Air Force airdropped in the south, the state-run Petra news agency reported.

The U.S. Air Force said its three planes carried 66 bundles containing about 38,000 meals.

Jordan has been air-dropping supplies directly to Gaza and sending aid planes to Egypt's North Sinai since November last year.

Some of the operations involve cooperation with other countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, France, and Britain, among others.

