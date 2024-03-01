Chinese ambassador in Geneva reiterates call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Xinhua) 13:06, March 01, 2024

GENEVA, Feb. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chen Xu, permanent representative of China to the United Nations Office in Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland, on Thursday reiterated China's call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

As the Gaza Strip is facing an unparalleled humanitarian crisis, an immediate ceasefire is the urgent demand of the global community and a fundamental necessity for achieving peace, Chen said while elaborating on China's position on the situation between Palestine and Israel at the 55th session of the UN Human Rights Council.

China is calling on Israel to allow humanitarian organizations to have the resources they need to conduct rescue missions in Gaza and to properly enforce the interim measures and directives from the International Court of Justice, Chen said.

Chen emphasized that China has always firmly supported the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights, and strongly opposed the forced transfer of the Palestinian people and the occupation of Palestinian territory.

The two-state solution is the general consensus of the international community and a realistic way to ultimately realize the peaceful coexistence of Palestine and Israel, Chen said, urging all countries to make unremitting efforts to this end.

