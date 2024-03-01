Home>>
Chinese delegation participates in SCO military talks in Kazakhstan
(Xinhua) 10:25, March 01, 2024
BEIJING, Feb. 29 (Xinhua) -- A delegation from China's Ministry of National Defense is currently in Kazakhstan for defense exchanges and cooperation among the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states for 2024, the ministry said on Thursday.
At the invitation of the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan, which holds the rotating presidency of the SCO, the Chinese delegation visited Kazakhstan to participate in the meetings among the international military cooperation departments of the SCO member states from Feb. 27 to March 1.
