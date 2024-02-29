45 vehicles escort 165 students back to school

February 29, 2024

Continuous snowfall has recently blocked the way to school in Yecheng county, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The traffic police led a fleet of parents and village officials over two snow-capped mountains at 4,000 meters on Monday. After five hours, 165 students were safely transferred back to school.

