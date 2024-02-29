Home>>
45 vehicles escort 165 students back to school
(People's Daily App) 15:14, February 29, 2024
Continuous snowfall has recently blocked the way to school in Yecheng county, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The traffic police led a fleet of parents and village officials over two snow-capped mountains at 4,000 meters on Monday. After five hours, 165 students were safely transferred back to school.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese naval fleet returns from escort mission
- China ups support for science popularization talent
- Young talents key to science, tech innovation
- US students embrace Chinese language, hoping to bridge cultures
- Average cost of childbearing in China among world's highest: think tank report
- China had 3.65 million graduate students on campus in 2022, ranking second in world
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.