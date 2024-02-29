Gold falls as U.S. dollar strengthens

February 29, 2024

CHICAGO, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange fell on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar strengthened.

The most active gold contract for April delivery fell 1.40 U.S. dollars, or 0.07 percent, to close at 2,042.70 dollars per ounce.

Boston Fed President Susan Collins said Wednesday at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College that while expecting all data to speak uniformly is too high a bar, "it will be important to see sustained, broadening signs of progress" toward low inflation.

The U.S. Commerce Department reported Wednesday that U.S. real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 3.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023, a slight downgrade from government's initial estimate.

U.S. personal consumption expenditures (PCE) inflation index will be released on Thursday.

Silver for May delivery fell 12.10 cents, or 0.53 percent, to close at 22.636 dollars per ounce. Platinum for April delivery fell 11.90 dollars, or 1.33 percent, to close at 885.10 dollars per ounce.

